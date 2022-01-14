EUR/USD - 1.1456 Euro's rally above 1.1452 (Wed) to a fresh 7-week peak at 1.1481 in New York Thursday on continued usd's weakness suggests recent upmove from Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 would extend towards 1.1525 but near term 'loss of momentum' should cap price at 1.1542/47 and yield decline later. On the downside, only below 1.1415/20 may signal a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.1386. On the data front, the euro area will release a slew of data, pls refer to our EI page for details. We also have ECB President Lagarde n ECB board member de Cos will also speak during NY morning.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.