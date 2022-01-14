EUR/USD - 1.1456
Euro's rally above 1.1452 (Wed) to a fresh 7-week peak at 1.1481 in New York Thursday on continued usd's weakness suggests recent upmove from Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 would extend towards 1.1525 but near term 'loss of momentum' should cap price at 1.1542/47 and yield decline later.
On the downside, only below 1.1415/20 may signal a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.1386.
On the data front, the euro area will release a slew of data, pls refer to our EI page for details.
We also have ECB President Lagarde n ECB board member de Cos will also speak during NY morning.
