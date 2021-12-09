EUR/USD - 1.1335

Euro's rally from 1.1268 ahead of European open on Wed to 1.1354 in New York on broad-based usd's weakness suggests pullback from last week's 1.1382 high has ended at 1.1229 (Tue) and above 1.1382 would extend early rise from Nov's 16-month 1.1187 trough twd 1.1434 before retreat due to overbough condition.



On the downside, only below 1.1296/99 signals top is made and risks weakness to 1.1267/68 later.



Data to be released on Thursday:

New Zealand manufacturing sales,China PPI, CPI. U.K. TICS housing price balance, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account,

Canada leading index, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, wholesales inventories and wholesale sales.