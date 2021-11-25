EUR/USD - 1.1210
Despite euro's break of Tuesday's 1.1227 low to a fresh 16-month trough of 1.1187 in New York Wednesday, subsequent rebound suggests consolidation is in store before downtrend from 2021 peak at 1.2349 (Jan) resumes, however, near term loss of momentum should keep price above 1.1139.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1227 confirms a temporary low is made and risks stronger retracement to 1.1260/70.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Australia capital expenditure, building capex, Japan coincident index, leading indicator.
Germany GDP, Gfk consumer sentiment, Italy trade balance.
U.S. Market Holiday and Canada average weekly earnings.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
