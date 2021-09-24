EUR/USD - 1.1744
Euro's rebound from Thursday's 4-week trough at 1.1684 in Asia to as high as 1.1750 signals recent decline from September's 1.1908 peak has made a temporary low and consolidation with upside bias is seen, above Wednesday's post-FOMC high at 1.1755 would bring stronger retracement but reckon 1.1800 would cap upside.
On the downside, a daily close below 1.1701 suggests recovery is over, then price would be en route towards 2021 bottom at 1.1664 early next week.
On the data front, Italy will kick off with business n consumer confidence, then pay atttention to German Ofo business climate, current conditions n expectations.
We also have a no. of ECB members scheduled to speak, pls rrefer to our EI page for details.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tracks firmer Treasury yields around 1.1750, German data eyed
EUR/USD sustains the rebound intact near 1.1750 ahead of the European open. Hawkish Fed, Evergande news and stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar parts ways from Treasury yields, struggles after the heaviest fall in a month. German IFO and Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from daily high towards 1.3700 as USD recovers
GBP/USD consolidates gains on the last trading day of the week. US Dollar Index recovers part of its initial losses, trades above 93.00. BOE optimism fades away, Brexit woes keep sterling under pressure.
Gold remains resilient near $1,750 as US T-bond yields retreats
Gold prices print more than 0.50% gains on Friday after posting a single day fall of more than $30 in the US session. The prices fell around 1% on Thursday, the move sponsored by the higher US dollar. Gold is headed on track for a third consecutive week of declines.
Institutional investors shift focus to Ethereum futures as demand for Bitcoin weakens
Institutional investors have been increasingly pivoting from Bitcoin to Ethereum since August as demand diverges to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. JPMorgan analysts stated that the leading digital asset suffered a setback.
China Evergrande update: No news is good news? Investors on tenterhooks
While Evergrande development group honored its local debt repayment on Thursday, investors remain in limbo. They have received no information on the indebted company’s offshore coupon payment of $83.5 million, which was due on Thursday.