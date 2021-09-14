EUR/USD - 1.1811
Despite Monday's anticipated resumption of recent decline from September's 1-month peak at 1.1908 to a 2-week trough of 1.1771 ahead of New York open, subsequent rebound in New York morning to 1.1817 on broad-based usd's retreat due to falling U.S. Treasury yields suggests said fall has made a temporary low and consolidation is in store.
As long as res at 1.1850 (Friday high) holds, downside bias remains for another decline but reckon 1.1735 would contain weakness. A daily close above 1.0850 signals pullback from 1.1908 has possibly ended and risk would shift to upside for gain to 1.1884/86, then re-test of 1.1908 later this week.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, house price index, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization.
U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Swiss producer/import price.
Canada leading index, manufacturing sales, U.S. CPI and redbook retail sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 with eyes on US Inflation
EUR/USD aptly portrays the market’s indecision ahead of crucial US inflation data heading into Tuesday’s European session. EUR/USD fades bounce off monthly low, eases from intraday high of late. Risk appetite turns cautious ahead of the key US CPI for August.
When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD continues the mildly positive performance above 200-DMA, around 1.3830, heading into Monday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair cheers pullback in the US dollar, as well as recently hawkish BOE comments.
Gold awaits key US CPI data as next catalyst
Gold is trading flat in Asia as the US dollar remains robust in the face of renewed covid concerns and prospects of Fed taper in the coming months.
MATIC price eyes 110% advance as Polygon bulls wait with bated breath
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing after the September 7 crash, but things seem to be recovering as a bullish pattern continues to progress, and a buy signal is starting to line up.
Dollar flat ahead of key US inflation report, euro dips
The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ended flat at 92.64 after trading to an overnight high at 92.89.