Although euro's rebound from last Wed's 4-month trough at 1.1707 to 1.0804 (Friday) suggests recent decline has made a temporary low, Monday's sideways swings would bring further consolidation before one more rise, loss of upward momentum should cap price at 1.1857. A daily close below 1.1753 signals correction is over and risks weakness to 1.1724, break, 1.1707 again. The euro zone will release a slew of eco. data at 09:00GMT including Q2 GDP, please refer to our EI page for details.

