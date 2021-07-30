EUR/USD - 1.1884
Euro's rally in post-FOMC Wed to as high as 1.1892 yesterday confirms recent decline from 1.2266 (May) has made a low in mid-Jul at 1.1753 and as long as 1.1830 (last week's high, now sup) holds, further gain is envisaged after consolidation, however, near term loss of upward momentum would liimit upside to 1.1940/44 today.
Only a daily close below 1.1830 indicates temporary top is made and may risk stronger retracement to 1.1800/05.
On the data front, euro aea countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details and pay attention to CPI and GDP data.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
