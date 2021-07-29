Euro's intra-day jump from 1.1773 to 1.1849 in post-FOMC Wednesday after Fed's dovish hold suggests recent erratic rise from July's 3-1/2 month trough at 1.1773 would yield further gain after consolidation, overbought condition would cap price below res at 1.1894 and yield retreat later. On the downside, a daily close below 1.1800 signals correction is over, then risk would shift to the downside for weakness to 1.1771/73. Data to be released on Thursday: New Zealand NBNA business outlook, NBNZ outlook activity, Australia export prices, import prices, U.K. nationwide house price, France producer prices Germany unemployment change, Italy producer prices, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, HICP, U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, pending house sales and Canada average weekly earnings. On the downside, a daily close below 1.1800 signals correction is over, then risk would shift to the downside for weakness to 1.1771/73.

