EUR/USD - 1.1870
Friday's resumption of recent decline to a 2-1/2 month trough of 1.1848 (New York) due to active safe-haven usd buying suggests euro would extend further weakness after minor consolidation, however, near term loss of momentum is likely to keep price above above 1.1786 and risk has increased for a correction.
On the upside, only above 1.1925 signals temporary low is made and yields retracement towards 1.1950 before retreat.
No eco. data is due out from the euro area countries. ECB President Lagarde will appear at the Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament at 14:15 GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback prints falling wedge below 1.1900
EUR/USD bounces off early April lows, refreshes intraday high of late. The currency major portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, near the lowest levels since April 08. Previous support line, 200-HMA adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 as covid, Brexit woes battle pre-BOE caution
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following the heaviest weekly fall since September 2020, amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. Brexit drama continues, Delta variant weighs on UK’s economic optimism but Fitch revised up BOE outlook.
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback prints falling wedge below 1.1900
EUR/USD bounces off early April lows, refreshes intraday high of late. The currency major portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, near the lowest levels since April 08. Previous support line, 200-HMA adds to the upside filters.
Shiba Inu price stagnant unless it breaks this crucial resistance barrier
Shiba Inu price continues consolidating within a descending parallel channel. The mem-coin is currently stuck within two critical price points. A candlestick close outside of the $0.0000086-$0.000005 range will determine where SHIB is heading next.
Did markets overreact to the Fed, and how to trade the BOE meeting
Financial markets had an abrupt re-set last week after the US Federal Reserve dramatically recalibrated their interest rate expectations and pushed up both growth and inflation expectations. The result was a selloff in global stock markets.