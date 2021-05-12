EUR/USD - 1.2144 Despite euro's retreat from Tuesday's fresh 10-week high of 1.2181, as long as 1.2124/28 sup holds, recent upmove would yield marginal gain after consolidation, 'loss of upward momentum' should cap price well below daily res at 1.2242 and risk has increased for a long-overdue correction to take place. On the downside, a daily close below 1.2124 signals temporary top is in place, then outlook would turn bearish for weakness to 1.2054/58 later this week.

