EUR/USD - 1.2030 Euro's selloff below previous 1.2057 sup on Friday to a near 1-week low at 1.2017 due to broad-based short covering in usd suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top at Thursday's 8-week peak of 1.2149 and below 1.1994 would bring stronger correction towards 1.1948 'later' this week. Only a daily close above 1.2057 yields stronger recovery but 1.2103 (Thursday's low, now res) should cap upside and yield another fall ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs data. Data to be released today : Australia AIG manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI . Germany retail sales, Swiss manufacturing PMI, Italy markit manufacturing PMI, France markit manufacturing PMI, Germany markit manufacturing PMI, EU markit manufacturing PMI. Canada markit manufacturing PMI, U.S. markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI on Monday.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.