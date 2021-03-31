EUR/USD - 1.1723 Euro's anticipated resumption of recent downtrend from 2021 peak at 1.2349 (Jan) to a fresh 4-1/2 month trough of 1.1712 in New York yesterday due to continued usd's strength on the back of rising U.S. yields should pressure price after consolidation, loss of near term downward momentum would limit weakness to 1.1660/65. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1761 signals temporary low is made and yields stronger retracement of said decline, however, reckon 1.1800/10 should cap upside. Data to be released on Wednesday : Japan industrial output, construction orders, housing starts, New Zealand NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, building permits, China NBS non-mfg PMI , NBS mfg PMI. Germany import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate, U.K. GDP, nationwide house price, France consumer spending, CPI, producer prices, Swiss investor sentiment, EU HCIP, Italy CPI. U.S. MBA mortgage app, ADP employment change, Chicago PMI, pending home sales, Canada GDP, producer prices.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.