EUR/USD - 1.2060
Euro's decline from 1.2112 to 1.2043 yesterday suggests correction from Tuesday's 1.1992 low has possibly ended and initial range trading is in store before weakness towards 1.1992 but break there needed to extend early fall from last Thursday's 6-week peak at 1.2242 towards Feb's bottom at 1.1953 'later'.
On the upside, only above 1.2112 dampens present bearish scenario and may risk stronger gain to 1.2139/41.
Data to be released on Thursday :
Australia retail sales, trade balance, imports, exports, Japan consumer confidence.
UK Markit construction PMI, EU retail sales, unemployment rate.
Canada labor productivity and U.S. initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds towards 0.78 amid Australia's record trade surplus
AUD/USD advances towards 0.78 as markets cheer Australia's record trade surplus. Australian PM Morrison said the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout will begin on Friday. The further upside appears elusive as the US dollar rises with yields.
Gold’s fate hinges on Treasury yields, Powell’s speech
Gold struggles with its rebound as DXY firms up with Treasury yields. XAU/USD reached fresh nine-month lows at $1702 amid a renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields, as the bond market turmoil resumed on Wednesday.
Bitcoin gears up for fresh record top, bulls await clear break of $52,650
Bitcoin buyers can ignore the recent choppy moves around $51,000, currently near $50,900, while looking at the cryptocurrency pair’s ability to stay beyond the key supports during early Thursday. Ascending trend line from late-January adds to the upside barriers.
GBP/USD: Drops towards 1.3900 on the way to two-week-old support line
GBP/USD teases intraday low of 1.3921, currently down 0.14% around 1.3932, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stretches the pullback from a one-week-old resistance line as MACD recedes bullish bias.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.