Daily Recommendations on Major -EUR/USD

DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK Update Time: 27 Feb 2017 02:08 GMT EUR/USD - 1.0565 Despite euro's resumption of near term upmove from last Wed's 6-week trough at 1.0494 to 1.0618 in New York morning on Fri, subsequent strong retreat suggests 1st leg of correction has ended and 1-2 days of choppy consolidation is in store, reckon 1.0522/26 would contain pullback and yield one more rise to 1.0640/50 before down. Only a daily close below 1.0522 suggests said retracement has ended and brings one more fall twd next daily chart objective at 1.0454 later this week.

