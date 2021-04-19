Monday was day 31 for the daily equity cycle, placing stocks in their timing band for a daily cycle low. There had been bearish divergences developing on the oscillators that yielded to bearish crossovers on Monday. Stocks also formed a daily swing high on Monday. At 31 days, a close below the 10 day MA will signal the daily cycle decline. Stocks should then go on to break below the daily cycle trend line as it seeks out its daily cycle low. Stocks are currently in a daily uptrend and will remain so unless they close below the lower daily cycle band.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.