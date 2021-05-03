The Miners ran into resistance just below the 200 day MA. They had been in decline -- until Monday.
The Miners printed their lowest point on Friday, day 41, placing them in their timing band for a DCL. Monday's swing low signals a new daily cycle. A close above the 10 day MA will have us label day 41 as the DCL. Since the Miners were in a daily uptrend, Monday's swing low signals that the Miners will remain in their daily uptrend and triggers a cycle band buy signal.
The bigger picture shows us that the Miners delivered a bullish response to the backtest of the declining multi-month trend line. A close back above the 200 day MA will signal a major change of trend.
