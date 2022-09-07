The current historic market story for the generations is the political battle for western governments to continue capitalism or switch to an authoritarian system. The United States leads the way with Democrats, Black Rock, Vanguard and state street and control of 20 trillion Vs the Republicans and Trump to convert the system back to its capitalistic roots. The Democrats are currently victors particularly as they secured support from major companies.
Democrats seek support, direction and control of every dollar while Trump and Republicans pursue capitalism to spread the wealth.
Central banks up next to fight the battle of high Inflation and raise interest rates but not cause economic calamity nor involve themselves nor take sides in the political hostility. One mistake by Powell then the Fed and the independence of central banks will be lost to control of the political system. And never to return.
The Fed's raise interest rate policy forced DXY long past 50 year averages and non USD pairs to lowest levels not seen in decades.
The next battle if one existed is control of export markets as once existed in the 1930's under free float currencies. Subordinate to the scenario of high inflation, low GDP and lowest exchange rates in decades, nation economies are prime to regain lost revenue from high inflation and low GDP. Now we have a true economic conflict between nations regardless of the capitalism vs Authoritarian victors.
DXY achieved 110.70 highs and 85 pips from vital 111.55. Count EUR/USD at minus 85 pips and historic bottom is located at 0.9811.
GBP/JPY at 165.00's approaches 168.00's highs from the break at the 5 year average at 146. Since February, GBP/JPY traded 146.00 at the 5 year average to 168.00 highs.
EUR/AUD watch vital 1.4740. GBP/AUD is the better trade long. USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs trade in the stratosphere. Add 85 pips to today's USD/JPY then highs are located at 144.82.
EUR/NZD trades lower by break at 1.6332 while GBP/NZD trades higher by break at 1.9163. Wide divergence exists between GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD.
Best trades to finish the week and heading into next are long EUR/USD and EUR cross pairs and short USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.9900 as USD, yields retreat
EUR/USD is recovering ground above 0.9900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather amid retreating yields and risk-aversion. Investors brace for a 50 bps rate hike by the ECB this Thursday, in the face of the deepening European energy crisis.
GBP/USD falls below 1.1500 during BOE Monetary Policy Hearing
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.1500 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. While testifying before the UK Treasury Select Committee, BOE policymaker Mann argued more forceful rate moves would open door for policy hold or reversal later.
Gold bounces back to $1,700 mark, bearish potential intact
Gold extends the previous day's pullback from a one-week high and continues losing ground through the first half of trading on Wednesday. The third successive day of a negative move drags gold further below the $1,700 mark.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended. ADA on the charts fell by 7.94% resulting in a decline in market cap, which benefitted XRP.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.