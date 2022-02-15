The difference between a day trade to an individual stock or indice and a currency price is zero. Simple math yet what simple math reveals daily is both the currency, index and stock price both contain an equal chance to trade higher or lower. Simply, the currency, stock price and index begins at neutral. An Index or indice is defined as SPX, DAX, NASDAQ, Nikkei.

The concept to neutral is universal to any currency, stock index and individual stock on any world exchange. The currency price however is in control of central banks and interest rates while the stock and index is in control of interest rates and by the market's daily numbers. The focus is the price and the price only. Because the index number such as SPX 500 is larger than a stock price, the speculation is the index is the driver to the stock price.

More numbers are involved in a currency day trade because its the smaller number to a stock or index price. The similarity to trading is multiple longs and shorts are offered for every stock, index and currency within the specified time to day trade. To know each trade in advance also affords the concept to never watch a chart, graph or use stops.

Multiple longs and shorts applies universally as a top or bottom break offers free money and extra pips and points to longs and shorts.

Results

The trade. NASDAQ 14049.52. to 13532.78. Actual 13926.39 to 13667.15. +259 points.

The trade. SPX 500 4481.88 to 4356.43. Levels: 4480.85, 4464.22, 4401.11, 4396.54, 4391.52, 4386.51, 4376.48, 4366.45 and 4356.43. Actual 4427.45 to 4366.89 or 60 points.

Price path 4423.26 to 4386.38 and +36 Points then 4386.38 to 4426.43.

The trade. WMT. 136.83 to 133.82. Actual 135.99 to 132.72.

Price path. 135.99 to 132.83. + 3 points. 132.83 to 134.48 or + 1.65. Break 133.82 and bonus points. 134.48 to 132.73. And 132.73 to 134.20 and +1.47.

The trade. AMC 19.48 to 18.14. Actual 19.28 to 17.75.

Price path 19.28 to 18.29 +0.99 points. Then 17.75 to 18.13 + 0.38.

AMC failed to perform for the past 2 days nor will AMC trade well today.

DAY trades: Nasdaq, S&P 500, WMT and AMC

SPX 4364.46 to 4432.79. Levels above: 4432.79, 4425.01, 4417.23, 4409.45. Below 4364.46, 4370.55, 4379.66,4387.62 4395.58,

WMT. Levels above 135.79, 135.59, 134.77, 134.36, 134.16. Below 132.11, 132.31, 132.79, 133.28, 133.61.

AMC Levels above: 18.57, 18.15, 17.94, 17.66. Below 17.54, 17.33, 16.92, 16.70, 16.51.

Today's SPX, NASDAQ, WMT and AMC will trade 1/2 yesterday's ranges which means not much going on today.