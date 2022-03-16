Today is Fed day and another lazer beam focus to a probable 50 pip move. How important is this day. Viewed from recommended trades. This day is meaningless and time in the trade rooms will be wasted. While the opportunity existed to spend quality time on other projects and events.

This week's trade recommendations for 20 currency pairs were long and short anywhere at the Sunday night open. I fail to recall such an opportunity as long and short anywhere on 20 currency pairs. But this was the opportunity presented and the moment didn't fail us as usual.

As written for the past 2 weeks, anchor pairs will fail us and focus on EUR cross pairs and GBP cross pairs but GBP only for this week to relieve oversold conditions.

EUR/USD traded 108 pips this week. EUR/AUD was the winner with a 371 pips range followed by EUR/NZD 306 and EUR/CAD 249.

GBP/USD traded 50 pips. Correct to no future here and underperfomance. GBP/AUD traded 302 pips, GBP/NZD 226, GBP/CAD 167 and GBP/CHF 134.

NZD/USD at 84 pips outperformed dead GBP/USD at 50. Correct is GBP/USD always trades farther and wider than NZD/USD. A warning to problems.

USD/CAD traded 139 pips and AUD/USD 134. Both great pairs and should always remain the focus to weekly trades. NZD/USD has problems but NZD lived with the same old range problems since November and sat on the bottom to 19 currency pair trade rankings. The RBNZ raise didn't assist NZD one iota.

See USD/CAD as reported 1.2841 and 1.2863. Cad traded to 1.2870.

GBP/JPY traded 177 pips to lead JPY cross pairs higher. We wrote to caution to GBP/JPY due to the position to USD/JPY and GBP/USD yet it was actively traded. No pair ever goes to not trade status despite its position.

EUR/JPY at 129.00 multi year highs. Short only is the way. What is 130.00's. I dont know. Only Jesus Christ knows as 130.00's doesn't exist.

AUD as written short AUD/USD and cross pairs. AUD/JPY +88 pips,

CAD/JPY up 93 and down 30.

USD/JPY remains a problem. Long term target remains 113.00 and 112.00's on a short only strategy. Now at 118. For every pip higher will result in + profit pips on the way down. What is 118 USD/JPY. Another question for Jesus Christ as it doesn't exist.

DXY as we wrote Sunday, short from 99.15 highs achieved 98.61 lows. Target lows as written Sunday, 98.56.

Currency markets are cross pair driven for many weeks to come and a fantastic opportunity to profit.

Ask this question on Fed day. With 1000 and 1500 pips banked without effort, Is this day spent earning more pips or sit the week out and wait for the next's week's easiest trades. Do we really care what the FED does and says. No we don't especially to Powell as politics is far more vital to this charlatan than economics.

The great reset

The trend a few banks recognize to late is the concoction and collusion of far left governments, major companies, banks and the World Economic Forum, solidified just a few years ago. Its called the great reset. The Reset is politics as central banks performed their function to destroy market movements.

Power is now in coordination stages with banks, governments and major companies to solidify this power inside the institutions of governments. The target is the masses and the revenue generated for political elites. Authoritarianism is the only way to achieve the riches.

Climate change is the disguise to fool the masses as governments are on the move to solidity its power permanently. Once completed, its over.

Read WEF Klaus Schwab. This man is a dangerous far left Stalinist nut. Read Glenn Beck the Great Reset. The only man on the planet to report and perform extensive research over many years.