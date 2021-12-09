Currency markets end the week at neutrality and next week begins the same old neutral story. EUR/USD upon the break at 1.1490 traded 200 pips to middle 1.1200's. EUR/USD target today is located at 1.1033 and 2 points higher than yesterday.
EUR/USD downtrend must break 1.1267 then 1.1220 in order for the target at 1.1033 to be considered. The banks target at 1.0800's is today a fantasy. Chances are good this target derived from a minor bank. Minor banks today are no different today than the currency analysts and trade services.
The target at 1.1033 normalizes EUR/USD price to the downside. EUR/USD at 1.0800's says EUR/USD will move to deep oversold.
The driver to EUR/USD is longer-term averages are rising and trade deep oversold. As long as averages rise then the target risees along with the averages.
EUR/USD price contains 2 positives to shorts. December and January are most important for traditional EUR seasonal down trends. Same principle held for USD/DEM as the German Deutsche Mark.
Next is severely overbought stock markets. Both EUR/USD and stock markets are risk assets and trade alongside each other. Stock market downside corrections would take EUR lower.
If EUR/USD breaks above current 1.1501 then forget downside targets and shorts as the new target becomes 1.1700's and higher. EUR/USD is currently trapped from 1.1267 to 1.1501 and trades dead center at 1.1300's.
Question to 100,000 troops at the Ukraine border and a shot fired. Russia by no other choice must take the Black Sea in the Crimea in order to obtain an export and import route otherwise Russia is landlocked. In day's of old, a shot or missle firing would send the EUR down 100's of pips quickly.
GBP/USD is trapped from 1.3108 at the 5 year average to 1.3373 and 1.3420's. Longer term averages are oversold and rising. Same story as the EUR which says GBP 1.3108 won't walk thrfough easily. GBP must break 1.3108 or 1.3400's to get moving again. At 1.3300's trades dead neutral.
USD/CAD big break for lower is located at 1.2613. Below then next is 1.2200's at the 10 year average. USD/CAD trades 400 pips from 1.2600's to 1.2200's. Above 1.2613 then next is the 5 year average at 1.3037. From 1.2600's to 1.3037 is 400 pips, USD/CAD trades dead neutral.
NZD/USD break at 0.6846 November 24th at the 5 year average traded 100 pips lower to 0.6743. NZD/USD to continue the downside targets 0.6674 then 0.6640. Avobe 0.6844 targets easily 0.7013. Above 0.6844 then forget about EUR and GBP downside as NZD represented as bottom side currency price will bring up the rear guard and force GBP and EUR higher.
AUD/USD as this week's winner traded almost 200 pips from deep oversold at week's beginning. AUD was the only currency to achieve near target from long term averages at 400 pips. At current 0.7170, AUD enters neutrality. The big line break for AUD/USD is located at 0.7306. Longer term averages are rising and oversold and the same situation as GBP and EUR.
EUR/AUD below 1.5811 and 1.5771 would ensure AUD continues its winning ways higher.
The currency pairs to trade in upcoming weeks are EUR, AUD and USD/JPY. USD/JPY ranges are opening to allow trade far and wide however USD/JPY is overbought from short and long term averages. AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY have preferred pairs to trade.
EUR/GBP sits massive overbought. EUR/GBP is the main pair to hold GBP/USD in tiny neutral ranges. Overall, EUR/GBP is a horrible currency pair and lacks range movements.
GBP/JPY sits in the exact same position at week;s beginning. Above 150.78 would move GBP/JPY back to 151.00's. GBP/JPY trades between 143.73 to 150.25 and stuck between longer term averages.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after posting the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. The major currency pair reversed from the 21-day EMA the previous day but stays inside a bearish chart pattern during early Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.3220 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. The cable pair dropped during the last three days as Brexit and coronavirus updates offered a double whammy of attacks towards the south, which refreshed yearly low. However, the traders seem to turn cautious ahead of the key data releases from the UK and the US.
Gold: Traders await US CPI with the Fed eyed
Gold, has been pressured on Thursday as the greenback corrects the prior day's slump ahead of the US CPI Index data on Friday. The yellow metal is down some 0.4% at the time of writing after travelling from a high of $1,787 and reaching a low of $1,773.31 so far.
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?