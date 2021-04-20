Viewed from long-term models is provided long-term targets and vital breaks. Overall, as usual, nothing changed in 6 and 9 months and rarely does a need exist to view and run the model until at least 6 months to 1 year due to non-movements.

New information. What is USD/CHF? Exactly the DXY. Gold levels and targets are factored from DXY and USD/CHF using a $4 calculator and 3 seconds. Same story for Silver. A 3-second calculation eliminates 95% of all the false levels, targets and baloney stories heard and written every day and allows traders to finally make money.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD big line break to target 1.2259 and 1.2252 is located at 1.2028. January and the prior 6-month line was located at 1.2020. In 6 months +, EUR/USD big line moved 8 pips.

Longer-term ranges compared to January dropped from a long-term perspective 28 and 41 pips. Short-term ranges dropped 26 and 27 pips. EUR/USD in 3 months since January traded 1.2342 to 1.1711 or 631 pips or 0.0006. or 0.0145 %.

Lower EUR/USD must break 1.2070 at the 10-year average and 1.2052 to target the break at 1.1950 then targets become 1.1899 and 1.1853. Break 1.1853 targets 1.1786 and 1.1762.

Current EUR/USD is not only deeply overbought but the only strategy available is short to challenge the big break line at current 1.1950.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD big line break for higher is located ay 0.7867 and previously 0.7820. In 6 and 9 months, AUD's line moved 47 pips. Longer-term ranges dropped 45 and 43 pips while short ranges expanded by 82 and 43 pips.

Above 0.7867 targets 0.7997, 0.8105, 0.8244 and 0.8344. Below must break 0.7761 and 0.7750 to target the next big line break at 0.7641 to then target 0.7500's easily. AUD/USD is most overbought at the 5-year average at 0.7300's.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD big line break is located at 1.4308 and the previous 1.4300. GBP/USD big line rose 8 pips in 3 and 6 months. Long-term ranges dropped 93 and 81 pips while short ranges expanded 183 pips and dropped 50 pips. The explanation is short averages expanded 256 and 91 pips.

Above 1.4308 targets a break at the 10-year average at 1.4401 then 1.4574, 1.5189, and 1,5299.

Lower GBP/USD must break 1.3907, 1.3863 then the big line challenge at 1.3714 to target 1.3606 easily. Overbought is located at 1.3256.

NZD/USD

NZD/USD big line break is located at 0.7080. In 6 and 9 months, 0.7080 rose 32 pips. Long-term ranges dropped 29 and 32 pips while short ranges expanded 54 pips and dropped 33 pips. Explained by the short average expansion by 122 and 55 pips.

Above 0.7080 targets caution at the 15-year average at 0.7268 then the top at 0.7305. Below must break 0.7182, 0.7180 and 0.7145 to target the next big line break at 0.7083 to then target 0.6800's. NZD/USD is most oversold from 0.6800;s and 0.6900's. The current 5-year average is located at 0.6861.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD big line break is located at 1.2365 and a 21 pip drop in 6 and 9 months. Long-term ranges dropped 48 and 59 pips while short averages expanded 130 and 33 pips. Explained by shorter-term averages dropped.

USD/CAD must break 1.2561 to target the next big line break at 1.2654 to then target 1.2755, 1.2914, 1.3012 and the 5 year average at 1.3116.

Below 1.2365 targets 1.2215, 1.2064, 1.1993 and bottom at 1.1763. Deeply oversold and driving USD/CAD higher are averages at 1.2900's and 1.3000's. USD/CAD strategy is long only to target higher levels.

USD/CHF

Previous USD/CHF information is located in massive piles of past trades and currently not retrievable.

Big line breaks are located at 0.9764, 0.9576, 0.9537 and 0.9418. Recall the DXY post and the massive resistance lines reported at 95.00's. And a 94.00. DXY 5 year average 95.54 Vs USD/CHF10 year average at 0.9504.

DXY ranges 89.95 to 95.00 Vs USD/CHF 0.8900's. Above DXY 95.00 targets 97.00's and USD/CHF top line at 0.9764.

DXY lacks ranges, USD/CHF lacks ranges. Gold lacks ranges. DXY and USD/CHF is the same pair yet constructed as DXY with a difference to move the decimal. GOLD, DXY and USD/CHF are married at the hip.

Driving DXY and USD/CHF higher is 0.9500's and 95.00 as most oversold. Higher for USD/CHF must break 0.9181 to target 0.9327, 0.9369 and 0.9379. Nothing wrong with USD/CHF as the SNB strategy to Peg USD/CHF to DXY was smart.

USD/CHF and DXY Vs Gold

Add and subtract DXY and USD/CHF to Gold and voila, support, resistance and targets are found. Its just that simple.