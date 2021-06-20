CHF/JPY as written targets 114.00's and from 122.00 highs, profits run +300 pips. From the 119.49 close, 500 pips exists to target for an 800 pip trade. All JPY cross pairs are heading lower to include GBP/JPY as the break is located at 151.92. CAD/JPY is on the verge at 88.36 and much upside remains to USD/CAD as the opposite pair to CAD/JPY.

JPY cross pair strategy remains short as much downside exists.

Oversold EUR/USD not only enters price problem status to inform range troubles but massive lines exist below at 1.1716 and 1.1442. Above massive hurdles exist at 1.2032 and 1.2073.

Further range problem pairs include EUR/CHF, USD/CHF, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD and EUR/AUD. For EUR/NZD is tracking closely to GBP/CAD. Note closes for EUR/NZD at 1.7101 and GBP/CAD 1.7201, a 100 pip separation. This current relationship cannot hold. GBP/CAD trades correctly but EUR/NZD remains massive overbought along with GBP/NZD. GBP/CAD will trade higher this week while EUR/NZD lower.

GBP/NZD target from last week holds at 1.9651 and EUR/NZD 1.6941.

GBP/USD broke 1.3985 and traded 108 pips lower but importantly, the 2000 pip price spread between GBP/USD and USD/CAD is now 1300 pips and remains far to wide. USD/CAD is the better trade especially when USD/CAD's next massive line is located at 1.2865. USD/CAD contains much to wide ranges and ability to profit.

USD/JPY ranged 103 pips last week while USD/CHF roamed 273 pips and 353 for USD/CAD. USD/CAD is the preferred trade as is USD/CAD's normal. . USD/JPY for the week targets 110.63 and 110.70 then reverse short to 109.84 then 109.50.

GBP/AUD traded 253 pips last week to EUR/AUD 161. GBP/AUD will lead the way to the upcoming week.

Preferred trades this week for NZD/JPY, AUD/JPY and GBP/JPY and stand clear EUR/JPY and CAD/JPY.

Low price and oversold DXY traded 90.30 to 92.39 or 209 pips and 50 pips short of next big break at 92.89. Below exists 91.57 and 90.24. Overall brick walls remain at MA's 94.00's to 95.00's.