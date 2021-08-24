At the center of day and 24 hour trades are opposite currency pairs. In today's example GBP/AUD Vs AUD/GBP. AUD/GBP is termed a legacy currency because before March 1983 when AUD achieved free float status, AUD/GBP was fixed for 150 years to GBP and London FX markets.

The setup as shown many times covers every financial instrument on the planet as the set up is written in mathematical stone as introduced by central bankers. Anyone can set this up and trade perfectly and profitably day and 24 hour trades.

AUD/GBP

Most Importat 0.5235, 0.5241, 0.5244 0.5248, and 0.5251 Vs 0.5265, 0.5268, 0.5271, 0.5275, 0.5282, 0.5285 and 0.5289.

All perfectly factored levels are covered for today.

Bottom. 0.5235 achieves by 0.5248 and 0.5241.

Upper target 0.5289.

Continuation fail 0.5275.

5 most vital levels for today 0.5235, 0.5244, 0.5251, 0.5275 and 0.5289. This translates to GBP/AUD as 1.9102, 1.9069, 1.9043, 1.8957, 1.8907.

As AUD/GBP rises then GBP/AUD trades lower.

GBP/AUD

Same exact set up.

Most Important 1.8905, 1.8929, 1.8935, 1.8953, 1.8960 Vs 1.9013, 1.9025, 1.9037, 1.9049, 1.9073, 1.9085 and 1.9097.

All perfectly factored levels are covered for today. Any level mentioned not in the price path is wrong. Levels are moor and major. The 5 most vital are major while the remainder are minor.

Bottom. 1.8905 achieves by 1.8929 and 1.8953.

Upper target 1.9097.

Continuation fail 1.9049.

5 most vital levels: 1.8905, 1.8935, 1.8960, 1.9049 and 1.9097.

Translates to AUD/GBP as 0.5289, 0.5281, 0.5274, 0.5249 and 0.5236.

AS GBP/AUD rises then AUD/GBP drops.

Te world of currency trading continues by EUR/USD Vs USD/AUD, GBP/USD Vs USD/GBP, EUR/JPY Vs JPY/EUR.

Never a stop, chart, and god forbid Fibs. Apply Fibonacci then lost is maximum potential to profit.

I suspect Fibonacci was introduced by a named chart person and applied it to charts. That person now profits greatly from your dreams.