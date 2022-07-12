EUR/USD's overall range is located from 1.0094 to 0.9942. On a larger scale to not include day trades, 1.0094 and 0.9942 are massively oversold.

Scale is the operable word for day trades as today's trade for 7 hours = 0.9973 Vs 1.0075 or 102 pips and 1/2 at 51 pips. EUR/USD as a day trade currently trades its most compressed ranges in years. The EUR/USD is actually trading dead.

Monday, EUR/USD traded on paper 131 pips but in actuality, EUR/USD traded averages and a few exchange rate levels related to averages.

For economic releases as expected or off sync to expectations are located within day trade 0.9973 to 1.0075 and 1.0094 to 0.9942. Prices and averages are most vital as both inform to an economic release. Recession or no recession is a mute point as day trades, weeklies and longer term trades won't ever change. Mathematically, its impossible to change day trades so the economic release will always be found within day trade levels.

Traders interested in trading profits don't require economic release knowledge nor to focus on a time that once existed but will never be seen again to traded markets. Traders focused on economic releases miss the point to the traded price, entries, targets and profits. The mathematics of a price far surpasses any economic release. Recession or no recession changes nothing to a day trade as the day trade was written in stone decades ago.

The day trade was factored at 2:00 am for a 4 ,5 and 8:30 am economic releases.

EUR/USD day trade

0.9973, 0.9985, 0.9986, 0.9998, 1.0004, 1.0014, 1.0019 Vs 1.0030, 1.0036, 1.0042, 1.0049, 1.0055, 1.0062, 1.0068, 1.0075.

A massive amount of information is found within a day trade price, levels and price path. But the information is never seen, revealed or written. To know and understand is to maximize profits from correct entries and targets.

Eliminate non essential levels = 0.9973, 0.9998, 1.0049, 1.0075. What exist is a dead EUR/USD range. Levels: 0.9998 and 1.0049 in a correct range traded environment hold massively vital significance. The EUR/USD range must expand for 0.9998 and 1.0049 to become important again.

Ranges expand and contract over time. What's really going on? Answer this question and the status of professional trader with complete price knowledge is earned.

Levels

0.9973 = 1.0075.

0.9985 = 1.0030.

0.9998 = 1.0049.

1.0004 = 1.0042.

1.0014 = 1.0036.

1.0019 = 1.0027.

On one side is traded EUR/USD and the other side trades USD/EUR. EUR/USD day trade yesterday traded 90 pips or 1/2 EUR/USD and 1/2 USD/EUR. USD/EUR is always the dominant currency to EUR/USD. I offer 1/2 to USD/EUR but it runs something like 60 Vs 40 to EUR/USD.

Both EUR/USD and USD/EUR contain an equal chance to trade long or short. To understand is to eliminate the 50/50 shot for longs and shorts and entries and targets.