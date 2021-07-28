AUD/USD
Long Short Line 0.7374
Most Important 0.7356 and 0.7362 Vs 0.7378, 0.7383, 0.7387, 0.7392, 0.7401, 0.7406 and 0.7411
Bottom. 0.7337 achieves by 0.7358 and 0.7346
Upper target 0.7411
Continuation Fail 0.7392
USD/JPY
Long Short Line 109.87
Most Important 109.52 and 109.66 Vs 109.93, 110.01, 110.07, 110.14, 110.28, 110.35 and 110.42
Bottom. 109.32 achieves by 109.59 and 109.45
Upper target 110.42
Continuation fail 110.14
NZD/USD
Long Short Line 0.6962
Most Important 0.6943 and 0.6944 Vs 0.6965, 0.6970, 0.6979, 0.6983, 0.6988, 0.6992 and 0.6997
Bottom. 0.6927 achieves by 0.6944 and 0.6935
Upper target 0.6997
Continuation Fail 0.6979
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
