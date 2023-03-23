The Fed decision has come and gone. In the end, the central bank delivered an as expected 25 basis point rate hike, but at the same time, largely let down investors after stating additional policy firming may be appropriate.
EUR/USD erased daily gains during the American session as Wall Street moved off highs. The deterioration in market sentiment is helping the US Dollar look less weak. As a result, the pair is moving further away from the seven-week high of 1.0929 toward 1.0850.
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
Terraform Labs' founder Do Kwon is arrested, according to Minister of Interior of Montenegro Filip Adzic. This is a developing story and will updated
Ford (F) stock is demonstrating on Thursday exactly why automotive C suites are pivoting to electric vehicles. It is not because of the environment or due to easy profits. It is because the market likes it.