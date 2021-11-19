While the Crypto market continues to experience increased volatility in recent days, with Bitcoin still unable to interrupt a 10 day series of losses, we are seeing investor confidence being shaken with the total market capitalization dropping once again to the $2.5 Trillion range after nearing $3 Trillion just days ago. Despite no major fundamental news causing a reaction, Bitcoin dropped around 20% from the high reached on November 10th and is hovering near $56,000 while the majority of Alt-coins have experienced drops of 10-20%. This further emphasises the volatile nature of these assets which have experienced significant price fluctuations despite a lack of major drivers but also reaffirms the potential for them to rebound substantially as we have seen several times in the past. All in all, the situation is quite complex and while some may be expecting the downward move to continue, it is important to look at the other side of the matter where one can see that even on red days, there are several cryptos that are trading higher.

Investors await potential Biden Fed chairman decision

Many investors are going to be paying close attention to today’s potential announcement from the United States as president Biden is set to decide on his nomination for head of the Federal reserve to possibly replace Jerome Powell. The Fed has played a key role in supporting the markets during the post-pandemic recovery with its extensive quantitative easing program and record low interest rates, but today’s decision may cause some nervousness as replacing the chairman of the US central bank could add to the unpredictability the markets are facing nowadays. While president Biden may wait till after market close to make his announcement, in an attempt to not shake up markets before the weekend, the fact remains that such a significant change at high levels of leadership could have far reaching implications for monetary and fiscal policy moving forward.