Weekly forecast (August 21–25, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 84,16, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 93.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 84,16, which will be followed by reaching support level 73,85.

Monthly forecast, July 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 75,70, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 82,24.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 75,70, which will be followed by reaching support level 72,72 and 66,96.