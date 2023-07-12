Share:

Weekly forecast (June 10 – 14, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 75,70, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 78,62.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 75,70, which will be followed by reaching support level 72,72 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 70,20.

Monthly forecast, June – July 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 75,70, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 82,24.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 75,70, which will be followed by reaching support level 72,72 and 66,96.