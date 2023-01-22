Weekly Forecast (January 23 – 27, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 83.14, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 87.90.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 83.14, which will be followed by reaching support level 76,94 and 72.74.

Monthly Forecast, January 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 76.70, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 83.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start or from resistance 83, or as soon, as the market drops below support level 76.70, which will be followed by moving down to support level 72 – 70.