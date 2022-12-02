Crescat Capital has been bullish on gold for a long time. It is a conviction that has been costing the company in the recent climate with USD strength, rising yields, and rising real yields - all negative headwinds for gold. You can see its precious metals hedge fund is down -23.2% year to date.
However, is the tide now turning? Crescat makes a powerful argument in its latest newsletter based on the recessionary risk for the US and the historical reaction of gold to two prior recessions it considers comparable to today.
The recession risk
There is now a 70% breach in the percentage of inversions of the US Treasury Yield curve.
Crescat sees this as important because every time, since 1970, the US Treasury yield curve has breached this level of inversions it has resulted in a recession. This also explains why the Fed recognises recession as a base case for 2023. It said as much in the last FOMC minutes.
Based on this outlook Crescat sees a two-fold approach - sell the S&P500 and buy Gold. Crescat’s belief is that the current macro climate is very similar to the stagflationary risk from the 1973-1974 recession and the early 2000s tech bust. It posts an interesting chart which highlights the outstanding performance of short S&P500 and long gold here. See below:
This is research well worth reading and the outlook for gold has been growing increasingly bullish. Is this now the time to look at gold, gold mining stock, and silver. Certainly, there will be moves towards this as the data is released and points towards and away from this outlook. Certainly, short-term opportunities ought to be ahead in abundance even if the long-term view from Crescat doesn’t play out this time. Whatever view you take, always make sure to manage risk.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0500 after US NFP data
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0450 but managed to stage a modest rebound. The US Dollar preserves its strength against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction after the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000 in November.
GBP/USD turns south on upbeat US jobs report, trades below 1.2200
GBP/USD lost nearly 100 pips with the immediate reaction to the upbeat November jobs report from the US and broke below 1.2200. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 105.00 after the data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000.
Gold retreats below $1,790 as US yields surge on US NFP
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,790 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.6% after the bigger-than-expected November job growth, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
FTX exchange collapse, loss of $3.1 billion could have been avoided on one condition
FTX exchange, founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), has consistently made headlines over the past month for its liquidity crisis and triggering a collapse in the crypto ecosystem.
AMC advances more than 3% in premarket day after being halted
AMC stock is up 3.4% in Friday's premarket just a day after authorities halted trading due to unusual volatility. Thursday saw options volume three times higher than the 20-day average.