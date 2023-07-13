Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 99.955.

Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Down at 75.74.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 11 ticks and trading at 126.04.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 44 ticks Higher and trading at 4518.50.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1964.90. Gold is 28 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Down fractionally which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders

PPI m/m is out at 830 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 6:45 PM EST. This is not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10:45 AM EST as the S&P fell around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 10:45 AM and the ZN started its Upward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10:45 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 7/12/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 7/12/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD was trading Lower and the S&P was Higher Wednesday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed Higher by 86 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So, yesterday the markets continued its upward climb with all indices trading and closing Higher. The CPI numbers came in better than expected and this served to boost the markets Higher as the perception is that the Fed won't hike if they see tame CPI numbers. That is only one half of the equation. Today we have PPI numbers which is what producers and manufacturers pay for raw materials and components used in making various manufactured products. Think of it as CPI for producers. These numbers come out at 8:30 AM EST. Will this propel the markets Higher? Only time will tell...