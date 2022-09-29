USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that after the Japanese government intervention the FX pair fell sharply from around 145.78 to below 141 but then climbed back to the current rate of around 144.78. If today it will not manage to pass its resistance level which is located at around 145, then we could expect it to drop towards the level of 142.50 otherwise it should test again its 52W high.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 69.23% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9700 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 0.9700 after having climbed toward 0.9750 on the hot inflation German report earlier in the session. The better-than-expected Jobless Claims data from the US provides a boost to the dollar, causing EUR/USD to stretch lower.
GBP/USD holds above 1.0850 after US data
GBP/USD pulled away from session tops but managed to hold above 1.0850 in the early American trading hours on Thursday. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US fell below 200K, helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.
Gold stays in negative territory near $1,650
After having registered impressive gains on Wednesday, gold reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,640. Although the yellow metal managed to recover to $1,650, it continues to trade in negative territory amid a 2% increase in the 10-year US T-bond yield.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
XPEV falls sharply on Li Auto delivery news
Equities rose sharply on Wednesday, but the Chinese EV sector struggled. XPeng (XPEV) stock fell nearly 3%. Equities were helped by a pivot from the Bank of England, which set a fire under risk assets.