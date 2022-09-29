USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that after the Japanese government intervention the FX pair fell sharply from around 145.78 to below 141 but then climbed back to the current rate of around 144.78. If today it will not manage to pass its resistance level which is located at around 145, then we could expect it to drop towards the level of 142.50 otherwise it should test again its 52W high.