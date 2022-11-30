Looking at USDJPY’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is traded close to its support level at around ¥138.40. Today, it failed to hold above that level, then we should expect it to drop towards its next support level at around ¥137.70 otherwise it could rise towards its resistance level at around ¥139.

