USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY Chart, we can see that it is in an upward trend and it is currently traded at the rate of 135.69, which is close to its resistance level at around 136.65. Today, it could test again its resistance level and if able to pass it, then it should reach a new 52W high otherwise it could fall towards its support level at around 134.50.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0550 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 in the early American session on Tuesday. Hawkish comments from NY Fed President Williams and upbeat trade balance data from the US seem to be helping the dollar gather strength against its major rivals.
GBP/USD loses traction, closes in on 1.2200
GBP/USD has turned south in the American session and slid toward 1.2200. The US Dollar Index continues to push higher above 104.00, suggesting that the dollar's valuation drives the pair's action ahead of consumer confidence data.
Gold bears eye $1,820 and $1,816 as next targets
Optimism prevails, pointing to a turnaround Tuesday for the financial markets, as the previous week’s upbeat global momentum returns and caps the broad US dollar recovery. Investors remain wary ahead of the key NATO Summit.
Former Ripple CTO is dumping millions of XRP, traders beware
XRP price shows promise that it is ready to trigger a massive run-up as the first half of the year comes to an end. There are three reasons why investors should be bullish on Ripple.
