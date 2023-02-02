Looking at USDJPY’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is dropped to the current rate of around ¥128.65 mainly due to Powel’s last night speech. Today we could expect the dollar to get weaker and test the support level at around ¥128.30, and it is able to hold above that level, then we might expect it to climb towards its resistance level of around ¥129-129.30.

