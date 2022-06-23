USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY Chart, we can see that it is in an upward trend, currently traded at around 135.5. If the rate is holding above its support level of around 135 then we could see it rising towards its resistance level at around 136.65 otherwise it should fall towards its next support level which can be located at around 132.
