USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that although Yen gained some ground back, in the past few days, it is traded in a very short range. Today if it will manage to pass its resistance level which is located at around 135.50, then we could expect it to continue rising towards its next resistance level at around 137.50. However, if today falls below its support level which is located at around 134.50, then we should expect it to continue falling towards its next support level at around 133.
