Looking at GBPUSD’s chart , we can see that after its great recovery from the rate of around 1.0840 to around 1.14, it starts falling to the current rate of around 1.1083. Today we could expect that fall to continue with the possibility to reach the rate of 1.10 whereas the very strong support level is located far below at the level of around 1.0780-1.08.

