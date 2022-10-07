GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that after its great recovery from the rate of around 1.0840 to around 1.14, it starts falling to the current rate of around 1.113. Today we could expect that fall to continue with the possibility to reach the rate of 1.10.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 69.23% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9800 after NFP-inspired drop
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward 0.9800 after having declined sharply in the early American session with the initial reaction to the US jobs report. In September, Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000, surpassing the market expectation of 250,000.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.1100
Although GBP/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory near 1.1100. The renewed dollar strength on upbeat labour market data from the US weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week little changed.
Gold bounces back, recovers above $1,700
Gold came under selling pressure and fell to a fresh daily low of $1,690.55 on Friday before recovering modestly. Following the upbeat labor market figures from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. The NFP could trigger a volatile episode that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.