GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see that it is currently traded at the rate of 1.2299, which is close to its support level at around 1.2270. if it manages to hold its rate above that support level, then we should see it rising towards its resistance level at around 1.235 otherwise it could fall towards its next support level at around 1.2225.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0600 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.0600 during the American trading hours on Monday. Following the mixed data releases, the US Dollar Index extended its slide below 104.00 and fueled the pair's rally in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD reverses direction, reclaims 1.2300
Following a dip below 1.2250 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its course and reclaimed 1.2300. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback helps the pair push higher in the American session as investors assess the latest data releases.
Gold drops toward $1,820 as US yields push higher
Gold extended its daily slide toward $1,820 in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at around 3.2% amid improving market mood, weighing on XAU/USD on Monday.
Everything you need to know about Shiba Inu’s Ryoshi Vision rewards before June 29
ShibaSwap, the native decentralized exchange of the Shiba Inu coin project, announced the distribution of Ryoshi Vision rewards within the next 48 to72 hours from June 26, 2022.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!