Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see that it is currently traded at the rate of 1.2299, which is close to its support level at around 1.2270. if it manages to hold its rate above that support level, then we should see it rising towards its resistance level at around 1.235 otherwise it could fall towards its next support level at around 1.2225.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.