GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is being traded close to its resistance level at around $1.2265. If it is able to break through the level of $1.2270 today, then we could expect it to rise further towards its next resistance level at around $1.23-1.2320.
If it is not able to pass the level of $1.2270, then we could expect it to drop towards its support level at around $1.2180-1.22.
