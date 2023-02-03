Looking at GBPUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is dropped to the current rate of around $1.2188, reaching a new low for the week. At $1.2180 we expect a technical reaction as that level is the support level of the forex pair, but if it fails to hold above that level, then it could drop towards its next support level which is located at around $1.2050.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.