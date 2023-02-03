GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is dropped to the current rate of around $1.2188, reaching a new low for the week. At $1.2180 we expect a technical reaction as that level is the support level of the forex pair, but if it fails to hold above that level, then it could drop towards its next support level which is located at around $1.2050.
