GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD Chart, we can see that after a big run from around 1.20 to 1.24, it starts dropping to the current level of 1.2180. Today we could expect it to test its support level at around 1.21 and if able to hold its rate above that level then we should expect an upward bounce otherwise it is possible to see it testing again its lowest level for the year at around 1.20.
