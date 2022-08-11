EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that after yesterday’s CPI announcement, the dollar fell, taking the fx pair of EURUSD to its highest level of the past month at 1.036 whereas now it is traded at around 1.0305. There is great support at the level of around 1.0240 and today we should expect the rate to be traded above that level with a high possibility to test its yesterday high level of around 1.0360-1.0370 and if it will be able to pass it then we could see a new high level for the month.