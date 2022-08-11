EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that after yesterday’s CPI announcement, the dollar fell, taking the fx pair of EURUSD to its highest level of the past month at 1.036 whereas now it is traded at around 1.0305. There is great support at the level of around 1.0240 and today we should expect the rate to be traded above that level with a high possibility to test its yesterday high level of around 1.0360-1.0370 and if it will be able to pass it then we could see a new high level for the month.
AUD/USD hovers around the 0.7200 level after reaching a two-month high of 0.7136 on Thursday, following the release of the US Producer Price Index. The report gave further signs of easing inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy.
The EUR/USD pair retreated from the 1.0360 price zone for a second consecutive day and trades around 1.0320. Easing US indexes gave the dollar some room to recover the ground lost these days.
Spot gold struggles around the $1,790 level, still unable to find a clear directional trend. The bright metal has been hovering below the $1,800 threshold ever since the month started, with attempts to run beyond the level being quickly reverted.
Mark Cuban was slammed with a lawsuit for leveraging his years of experience to lure customers into investing their savings in Voyager’s services. Cuban is accused of promoting the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital.
