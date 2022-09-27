EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that is it in a downward trend and after yesterday’s all-time low of around 0.9550, it is currently traded at around 0.965, unsuccessfully trying to pass the level of 0.97.
Today, if it manages to pass that level, then we could expect the rate to further rise towards its next resistance level at around 0.98.
