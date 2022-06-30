EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that it is in a downward trend, currently trading at around 1.0435 with a direction towards its support level at around 1.0380-1.04. if it will be able to hold its rate above that level, then an upward reaction is expected towards its resistance level at around 1.0530 otherwise it could fall to a new 52w low rate.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
