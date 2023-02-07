Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has dropped from its peak, above the level of $1.10, which was supported by the coolest rate hike increase and Powel’s speech on Wednesday, to the current rate of around $1.0730 which is supported by the decrease of announced unemployment rate and nonfarm payrolls of Friday.

Today, if it manages to hold above its support level of around $1.0720-1.0730, we should expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around $1.08, otherwise it could drop towards its next support level at around $1.0630.