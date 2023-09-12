Share:

Weekly Forecast (September 11 – 15, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 472,4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 507,4.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 472,4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 445.

Monthly Forecast, September – October, 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 472,4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 542,6.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 472,4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 445 and 400.