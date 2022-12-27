Weekly forecast (December 27 – 30, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 670, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 682 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 702.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 660, which will be followed by moving down to support level 644 and 635.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 653,4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 677 and 711,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 653,4, which will be followed by reaching support level 611 – 595.